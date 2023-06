Removed To Federal Court

Dywidag Systems International removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Central District Court on Monday. The suit was filed by the Spivak Law Firm. Dywidag is represented by Barnes & Thornburg. The case is 8:23-cv-00979, Vandermost v. Dywidag Systems International USA Inc.

California

June 05, 2023, 6:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Kimberly Dawn Vandermost

defendants

Does 1-50, inclusive

Dywidag Systems International, USA, Inc., a New York Corporation

defendant counsels

Barnes & Thornburg

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination