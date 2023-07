Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Lone Tree Pigs to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, filed by Bower Law on behalf of Cole Anthony Dawn, accuses the defendant of discriminating against White employees and providing preferential treatment towards Hispanic employees. The case is 4:23-cv-00497, Dawn v. Lone Tree Pigs Inc. et al.

Agriculture

July 18, 2023, 8:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Cole Anthony Dawn

defendants

Leopold Santiago

Lone Tree Pigs Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination