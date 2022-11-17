Who Got The Work

Amanda M. Fugazy and Lois M. Traub of Ellenoff Grossman & Schole have stepped in as defense counsel to South China Sea Restaurant Company Inc. in a pending digital accessibility class action. The case, filed Oct. 3 in New York Eastern District Court by Stein Saks, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rachel P. Kovner, is 1:22-cv-05915, Dawkins v. South China Sea Restaurant Company, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

November 17, 2022, 8:39 AM