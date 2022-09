Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Walmart to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged public nuisance claims from the operation and remodeling of a Walmart Supercenter in the Vine City neighborhood of Atlanta, was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Kitanya Alexander, Taahir Alicea and other plaintiffs. The case is 1:22-cv-03621, Dawkins et al v. Walmart Inc.