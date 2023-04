Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Pacific Law Partners on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm to California Central District Court. The suit, over water damage claims, was filed by the Merlin Law Group on behalf of Dawat-E-Hadiyah (America). The case is 2:23-cv-02960, Dawat-E-Hadiyah (America) v. State Farm General Insurance Co.

Insurance

April 19, 2023, 7:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Dawat-E-Hadiyah (America), A Corporation Sole, a Utah Non-Profit Religious Corporation

defendants

State Farm General Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Pacific Law Partners LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute