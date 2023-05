New Suit - Employment Class Action

Amazon.com and Amazon Logistics were hit with a wage-and-hour class action Friday in Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by Berger Montague, Lichten & Liss-Riordan and Willig, Williams & Davidson on behalf of delivery drivers employed by Inpax Shipping Solutions, a provider of 'last-mile' delivery services for Amazon. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00577, Davoren et al v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al.

May 05, 2023, 6:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Aaron Bates

Jabez Davoren

Marcus Kurns

Shana Brooks

Lichten & Liss-Riordan

defendants

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Amazon Logistics, Inc.

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations