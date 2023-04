News From Law.com

Davis Wright Tremaine on Tuesday named a new firm leader, Camilo Echavarria, who is the first Latino chair at the Am Law 100 firm. Echavarria, an employment litigator and the partner-in-charge of the firm's Los Angeles and Culver City offices, stepped into the chair position on April 20.

April 26, 2023, 12:57 PM

