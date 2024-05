News From Law.com

Davis Wright Tremaine is beefing up its litigation team in California at the expense of Morrison & Foerster. Since March, the firm has added four litigation partners from Morrison & Foerster in California. The latest addition was this week in San Francisco with partner James Sigel, a former clerk for U.S. Supreme Court justice Sonia Sotomayor.

May 03, 2024, 12:45 PM

