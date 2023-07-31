New Suit - Civil Rights

Walmart was hit with a race-based discrimination lawsuit on Monday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Kelley Ferraro on behalf of Raquel Davis, accuses the defendant of discrimination and false imprisonment after detaining her for suspected shoplifting; according to the complaint, although the plaintiff failed to scan certain items at self-checkout, the omission was a mistake and she had no intention of shoplifting. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01488, Davis v. Walmart Stores Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 31, 2023, 5:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Raquel Davis

Plaintiffs

Kelley & Ferraro

defendants

WalMart Stores, Inc.

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation