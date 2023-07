New Suit - Discrimination

Walmart and Brosnan Risk Consultants Ltd. were slapped with a discrimination lawsuit Thursday in Kansas District Court. The suit was filed by Edelman, Liesen & Myers on behalf of Jamie Davis, who alleges that Walmart security staff unjustly detained her and accused her of shoplifting due to her race. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02309, Davis v. Walmart, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 13, 2023, 4:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Jamie Davis

Plaintiffs

Edelman, Liesen & Myers, LLP

defendants

Walmart, Inc.

Brosnan Risk Consultants, Ltd.

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation