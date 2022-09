Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gunster on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against construction company Vecellio and Grogan Inc. to Florida Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Talbott & Lampert on behalf of Jack Davis. The case is 3:22-cv-18639, Davis v. Vecellio and Grogan Inc.

Construction & Engineering

September 22, 2022, 5:59 PM