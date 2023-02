Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Snell & Wilmer on Tuesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against True Health New Mexico Inc. to New Mexico District Court. The complaint was filed by Moses, Dunn, Farmer & Tuthill on behalf of Rachel Davis, who contends that the defendant wrongfully denied her medical expenses from a surgery. The case is 1:23-cv-00111, Davis v. True Health New Mexico, Inc.

Health Care

February 07, 2023, 4:55 PM