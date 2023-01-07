Who Got The Work

Taj J. Clayton and Philip Cooper of Kirkland & Ellis have stepped in to represent Meta Platforms in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint, filed in Collin County, Texas, was removed on Nov. 23 to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit alleges violations of a 2022 Texas law prohibiting large social media companies from banning users’ posts based on their political viewpoints. TikTok is represented by counsel at Vinson & Elkins and Ballard Spahr. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III, is 4:22-cv-01001, Davis v. TikTok Inc. et al.

Technology

January 07, 2023, 5:40 PM