Removed To Federal Court

Meta Platforms and TikTok are fighting a lawsuit that alleges violations of a recent Texas law prohibiting large social media companies from banning usersâ€™ posts based on their political viewpoints. Counsel at Vinson & Elkins and Ballard Spahr on Monday removed a lawsuit against the companies to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed pro se by Texas litigator Paul Davis, accuses the defendants of censoring the plaintiff's Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts due to his expression of conservative viewpoints. The case is 4:22-cv-00986, Davis v. TikTok Inc. et al.

Technology

November 22, 2022, 6:34 AM