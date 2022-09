Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Clark Hill on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against The Bureaus Inc. to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws, was filed by J.P. Ward & Associates on behalf of Victoria Davis. The case is 2:22-cv-01281, Davis v. The Bureaus Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

September 08, 2022, 9:31 AM