Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Epstein Becker & Green on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Clark Contracting and Wyoming National Logistics to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Soraya Yanar Hanshew Esq. on behalf of a plaintiff claiming sexual harassment, racial bias and retaliation. The case is 3:23-cv-00046, Davis v. Supreme Labor Source, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

February 03, 2023, 3:58 PM