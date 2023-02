New Suit

Marriott International and Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Friday in Texas Southern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by the Cox Pradia Law Firm on behalf of Patrica Davis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00512, Davis v. Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, LLC F/K/A Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc et al.