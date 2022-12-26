Who Got The Work

Jennifer L. Curry and Gillian Felix of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz have entered appearances for Southern Maryland Hospital Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed Nov. 10 in Maryland District Court by Law Office of Christopher J. Smith on behalf of Barbara Davis. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ajmel Ahsen Quereshi, is 8:22-cv-02917, Davis v. Southern Maryland Hospital Inc.

Health Care

December 26, 2022, 1:06 PM