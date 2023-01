Who Got The Work

Kristen Taylor of McDermott Will & Emery has entered an appearance for SeaWorld in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The case was filed Dec. 14 in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of a park visitor who contends that she was harassed and subjected to intrusive inquiries while seated in a section for disabled patrons. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anne C Conway, is 6:22-cv-02327, Davis v. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc.