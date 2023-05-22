Who Got The Work

Ellen A. Brinkman and Daniel P. Brees of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have stepped in to represent Scott Knutson and R.I. LLC, doing business as Recovery-Industry, in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The complaint was filed April 7 in Minnesota District Court by Consumer the Justice Center and Gonko & Vavreck on behalf of Dereck Davis. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim, is 0:23-cv-00879, Davis v. R.I., LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 22, 2023, 6:20 AM

