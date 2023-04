Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Peavler Briscoe on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Pioneer Natural Resources, an oil producer operating in the Permian Basin of West Texas, to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Spagnoletti Law Firm on behalf of Cassius Davis, who was allegedly struck in the face by a pipe while performing work at a well site. The case is 3:23-cv-00759, Davis v. Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

Energy

April 10, 2023, 7:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Cassius Davis

defendants

Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

defendant counsels

The Peavler Group

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims