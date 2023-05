Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gieger Laborde & Laperouse on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against National Union Fire Insurance, WT Transfer Holding Co. and William Pickard to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Bruscato Law Firm on behalf of Charlene Ann Davis. The case is 3:23-cv-00609, Davis v. Pickard et al.

Insurance

May 08, 2023, 6:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Charlene Ann Davis

defendants

National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA

William Pickard

WT Transfer Holding Company, LLC

defendant counsels

Gieger, Laborde And Laperouse, Llc

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision