New Suit - ERISA Class Action

Old Dominion Freight Line was slapped with an ERISA class action on Friday in North Carolina Middle District Court in connection with the company's retirement plan. The suit, filed by Morgan & Morgan, Wenzel Fenton Cabassa, the Norris Law Firm and McKay Law, accuses the defendant of mismanaging the plan and charging excessive fees for recordkeeping services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00990, Davis v. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

November 18, 2022, 12:57 PM