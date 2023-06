Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gallo Vitucci Klar LLP on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against United Natural Foods, an organic and specialty food distributor, and Gustavo Molina to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, for injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Mikhail Yadgarov & Associates on behalf of Clifton Davis. The case is 1:23-cv-04600, Davis v. Molina.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 21, 2023, 1:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Clifton Davis

defendants

United Natural Foods, Inc.

Gustavo Molina

defendant counsels

Gallo Vitucci Klar LLP

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision