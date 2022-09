Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Concentric by Ginkgo and Medasource to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Costello & Mains on behalf of a plaintiff claiming persistent racial harassment. The case is 2:22-cv-05428, Davis v. Medasource et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 06, 2022, 6:04 PM