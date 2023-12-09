Who Got The Work

Mary Jane Eaton and Adam Rosenfeld of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer have entered appearances for Li-Cycle Holdings, a lithium-ion battery recycler, and its top officials in a pending securities class action. The case, filed Nov. 8 in New York Southern District Court by Glancy Prongay & Murray and the Law Office of Frank R. Cruz, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose the escalating construction costs of the company’s Rochester Hub located in Rochester, New York. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, is 1:23-cv-09894, Davis v. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 09, 2023, 6:26 PM

