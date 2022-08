New Suit - Employment

Lear, a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical systems, and Broadspire Services Inc. were sued Thursday in Kentucky Western District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The court action was brought by Tilford Dobbins & Schmidt on behalf of Mittie Lavone Davis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00429, Davis v. Lear Corporation et al.

Automotive

August 19, 2022, 9:50 AM