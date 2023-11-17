Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Seyfarth Shaw have stepped in to represent Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Oct. 3 in Oregon District Court by Janzen Legal Services on behalf of a medical assistant who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after applying for a religious exemption to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon, is 3:23-cv-01437, Davis v. Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest.

Health Care

November 17, 2023, 9:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Kendra Davis

Plaintiffs

Janzen Legal Services, LLC

defendants

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest

Kaiser Permanente

NW Permanente

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination