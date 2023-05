Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Jack Cooper Transport Co. LLC to Indiana Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Myers Smith Wallace on behalf of an employee who contends that he was denied full-time employment due to race-based discrimination. The case is 1:23-cv-00185, Davis v. Jack Cooper Transport Co. LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

May 04, 2023, 3:44 PM

Plaintiffs

James C Davis

defendants

Jack Cooper Transport Co. LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination