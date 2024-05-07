Who Got The Work

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partner Elena Harvey has entered an appearance for Corelle Brands and Instant Brands in a pending product liability lawsuit. The suit was filed March 22 in Minnesota District Court by Johnson Becker PLLC on behalf of Analysia Davis, who contends that she sustained serious and substantial burn injuries after using an alleged defective Instant Pot DUO Plus 6-Quart electric pressure cooker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donovan W. Frank, is 0:24-cv-01041, Davis v. Instant Brands LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 07, 2024, 8:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Analysia Davis

Plaintiffs

Johnson Becker, PLLC

defendants

Corelle Brands, LLC

Instant Brands LLC

Instant Brands, Inc.

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims