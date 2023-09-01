Who Got The Work

Christopher E. Moore and Amanda C. Croushore of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have entered appearances for Indorama Ventures Olefins LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed July 18 in Louisiana Western District Court by Sudduth & Associates on behalf of a maintenance technician who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after returning from FMLA leave and in retaliation for bringing concerns to his manager about safety protocols at his work site. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr., is 2:23-cv-00949, Davis v. Indorama Ventures Olefins LLC.

September 01, 2023, 10:02 AM

