New Suit - Employment

Georgia Institute of Technology was slapped with a lawsuit Monday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was brought by a registered nurse who contends that he was wrongfully terminated and not afforded proper accommodations for his vision impairment. The suit also pursues age discrimination claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00073, Davis v. Georgia Institute of Technology.

Education

May 02, 2023, 4:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Gregory Davis

defendants

Georgia Institute of Technology

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA