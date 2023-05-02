Georgia Institute of Technology was slapped with a lawsuit Monday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was brought by a registered nurse who contends that he was wrongfully terminated and not afforded proper accommodations for his vision impairment. The suit also pursues age discrimination claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00073, Davis v. Georgia Institute of Technology.
Education
May 02, 2023, 4:22 AM