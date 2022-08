Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Dura-Line Corporation to Oklahoma Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, was filed by attorney Brendan M. McHugh on behalf of Thomas T. Davis. The case is 6:22-cv-00224, Davis v. Dura-Line Corporation.

Oklahoma

August 11, 2022, 7:38 PM