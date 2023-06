Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGuireWoods on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Dollar General to Texas Western District Court. The suit, over an allegedly hostile work environment, was filed by the Law Office of Marvilyn E. Blair on behalf of a former sales associate. The case is 7:23-cv-00083, Davis v. Dollar General Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 12, 2023, 5:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Jody Davis

defendants

Dollar General Corporation

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches