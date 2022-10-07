Who Got The Work

Shawn Matthew Clark and Jena Y. Silverman of Littler Mendelson have stepped in to represent Compass Group, a large UK food services company, and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The case was filed Aug. 23 in New York Southern District Court by Derek Smith Law Group on behalf of Prince Davis. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe, is 1:22-cv-07196, Davis v. Crothall Healthcare, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 07, 2022, 7:55 AM