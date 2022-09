Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at King & Spalding on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Coloplast Manufacturing US and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The suit, over an allegedly faulty retropubic sling system, was filed by the Dolan Law Firm on behalf of Cristy Davis. The case is 3:22-cv-05257, Davis v. Coloplast A/S et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 15, 2022, 4:34 PM