Who Got The Work

James R. Staley of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Coastal Chemical Co. LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged race discrimination and hostile work environment. The action was filed Sept. 9 in Texas Southern District Court by Rollins Law on behalf of Alvin L. Davis. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal, is 4:22-cv-03321, Davis v. Coastal Chemical Co. LLC.

Energy

November 11, 2022, 9:59 AM