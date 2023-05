New Suit

Cigna Health and Life Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Tennessee Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, pertaining to disability benefits, was brought by Eric Buchanan & Associates on behalf of Norman Todd Davis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00055, Davis v. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company.

Health Care

May 30, 2023, 5:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Norman Todd Davis

Eric Buchanan & Associates, PLLC

defendants

Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute