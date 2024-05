Who Got The Work

Nathan Prihoda of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for CenterPoint Energy, an American gas and electric utilities company, in a pending employment lawsuit. The action, over alleged racial discrimination, was filed March 20 in Texas Southern District Court by Kennard Law on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen, is 4:24-cv-01019, Davis v. CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

Energy

May 04, 2024, 12:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Krystle Davis

Plaintiffs

Kennard Law

Kennard Law, P.C.

defendants

CenterPoint Energy, Inc

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches