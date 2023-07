Who Got The Work

Burger King and other defendants have tapped attorneys Shanna Valenti and Adam C. Carter of Esp Kreuzer Cores as counsel in a pending slip-and-fall lawsuit. The case was filed May 19 in Illinois Northern District Court by Ancel Glink PC on behalf of Kathleen Davis. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey, is 1:23-cv-03159, Davis v. Burger King Corporation et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 03, 2023, 9:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Kathleen Davis

Plaintiffs

Ancel Glink

Ancel Glink, P.C.

defendants

Burger King Corporation

Group 2029, Inc.

Group 2029, Inc. d/b/a Burger King

Maruti Gagan Management LLC

Maruti Gagan Management LLC d/b/a Burger King

defendant counsels

Esp Kreuzer Cores LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims