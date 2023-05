New Suit - Personal Injury

Burger King and other defendants were slapped with a slip-and-fall lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court action was filed by Ancel Glink P.C. on behalf of Kathleen Davis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03159, Davis v. Burger King Corporation et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 19, 2023, 4:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Kathleen Davis

Ancel Glink

Ancel Glink, P.C.

defendants

Burger King Corporation

Group 2029, Inc. d/b/a Burger King

Maruti Gagan Management LLC d/b/a Burger King

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims