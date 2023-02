Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Rhodes Hieronymus Jones Tucker & Gable on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against BNSF Railway and Railcrew Xpress to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act, was filed by Boettcher Devinney Ingle & Wicker and Schlichter Bogard & Denton on behalf of Joshua Davis. The case is 4:23-cv-00035, Davis v. BNSF Railway Company et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 31, 2023, 8:07 PM