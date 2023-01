Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Mitchell, McNutt & Sams on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against BNSF Railway and the Town of Sherman, Mississippi, to Mississippi Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Greer, Russell, Dent & Moore on behalf of Sherry Sheffield Davis, claims there were no functioning warning lights to alert the plaintiffs to an oncoming train. The case is 1:23-cv-00008, Davis v. BNSF Railway Company et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 11, 2023, 7:58 PM