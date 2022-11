Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at the Weiner Law Group on Friday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against BJ's Wholesale Club and National Retail Properties to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Swartz Culleton PC on behalf of Karahn Davis. The case is 1:22-cv-06572, Davis v. BJ's Vorhees Club 153 et al.

November 11, 2022, 9:46 AM