New Suit - Employment

Robert Half International, Auria Sidney LLC and other defendants were sued Friday in Ohio Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Spitz, the Employee's Law Firm on behalf of an employee claiming age bias. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00169, Davis v. Auria Sidney, LLC et al.

Business Services

June 16, 2023, 6:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeffry Davis

Plaintiffs

The Spitz Law Firm

defendants

Robert Half International, Inc.

Auria Sidney, LLC

Auria Solutions USA, Inc.

Kendra Jones

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination