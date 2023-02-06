Who Got The Work

Craig M. Borowski and Ryan J. Sterling of Littler Mendelson have stepped in as defense counsel to Ameristar Casino East Chicago Holdings in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed Dec. 22 in Indiana Northern District Court by Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer on behalf of a blackjack dealer who claims that his employment application was rejected because he is disabled. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph S. Van Bokkelen, is 2:22-cv-00398, Davis v. Ameristar Casino East Chicago Holdings, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 06, 2023, 4:16 AM