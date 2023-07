New Suit - Product Liability

A.O. Smith was hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in West Virginia Northern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Bailey, Javins & Carter and attorney Paul A. Samakow on behalf of a mother claiming that her infant was severely burned due to a defective water heater. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00170, Davis v. A. O. Smith Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 12, 2023, 2:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Laura C. Davis

Plaintiffs

Bailey, Javins & Carter, Lc

Paul A. Samakow, P.C.

defendants

A. O. Smith Corporation,

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims