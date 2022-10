Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Thursday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against PennyMac Financial Services to New Hampshire District Court. The suit was filed by Mesmer & Deleault on behalf of Joshua A. Davis. The case is 1:22-cv-00402, Davis, Trustee Edward G. Johanan Revocable Trust v. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC.

October 06, 2022, 1:05 PM