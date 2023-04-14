Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Campbell Conroy & O'Neil on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Amazon.com, certain subsidiaries and skincare product manufacturer Pure Daily Care to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint was filed by the Anapol Weiss Law Firm on behalf of Jenna Davis-Stewart and her minor child. The suit alleges that a skin steamer and humidifier product placed into commerce by the defendants ‘horrifically’ burned Davis-Stewart’s child, causing permanent disfigurement and scarring. The case is 2:23-cv-00626, Davis-Stewart v. Amazon.Com, Inc. et al.

April 14, 2023, 6:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Jenna Davis-Stewart

Plaintiffs

Anapol Weiss

defendants

Amazon Fulfillment Services, Inc.

Amazon Services, LLC

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Pure Daily Care

defendant counsels

Campbell Conroy & O'Neil, P.C.

Bbc Law, LLP

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims