New Jersey law firm Davis, Saperstein & Salomon has secured a $5.3 million personal injury settlement against a subsidiary of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The case settled on June 13 during mediation. Partner Samuel Davis has been a vocal opponent of MSG's adverse attorney policy, which bans lawyers whose firms are litigating cases against it from its sports and concert venues.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 14, 2023, 5:16 PM

